Juliana Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juliana Fritz, PA-C
Overview
Juliana Fritz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley, CA.
Juliana Fritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Telegraph Care Center Suite 120 - Pulmonary Care2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 120, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-1844
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliana Fritz?
About Juliana Fritz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912561689
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliana Fritz works at
Juliana Fritz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliana Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliana Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.