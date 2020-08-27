See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Juliana Caram, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Juliana Caram, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Juliana Caram works at WellMed at Dr Phillips Southwest Orlando Family Medicine in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WellMed at Dr Phillips Southwest Orlando Family Medicine
    7400 DOCS GROVE CIR, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-9717
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 27, 2020
    Juliana is an exceptional nurse practitioner, she takes her time always making sure everything is addressed and properly taking care of.
    Fabio F. — Aug 27, 2020
    About Juliana Caram, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477038503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juliana Caram, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliana Caram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juliana Caram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Juliana Caram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juliana Caram works at WellMed at Dr Phillips Southwest Orlando Family Medicine in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Juliana Caram’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Juliana Caram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Caram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliana Caram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliana Caram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

