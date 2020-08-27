Juliana Caram, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliana Caram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juliana Caram, APRN
Overview
Juliana Caram, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Juliana Caram works at
Locations
WellMed at Dr Phillips Southwest Orlando Family Medicine7400 DOCS GROVE CIR, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-9717
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliana Caram?
Juliana is an exceptional nurse practitioner, she takes her time always making sure everything is addressed and properly taking care of.
About Juliana Caram, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477038503
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliana Caram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Juliana Caram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Juliana Caram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Caram.
