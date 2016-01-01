See All Physicians Assistants in West Palm Beach, FL
Juliana Alvarez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Juliana Alvarez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Juliana Alvarez works at Brito Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Argentina Brito MD
    2070 S Military Trl Ste 106, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 (561) 968-8462

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Fatigue
Hair Loss
Aging Face
Fatigue
Hair Loss

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Juliana Alvarez, PA-C

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1114397775
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juliana Alvarez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliana Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juliana Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Juliana Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juliana Alvarez works at Brito Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Juliana Alvarez’s profile.

    Juliana Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juliana Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliana Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliana Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

