Dr. Julian Filoteo, PHD
Dr. Julian Filoteo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Diego, CA.
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (800) 926-8273
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My son, Sam, suffered a brain aneurism several years ago which caused a stroke and required surgery. He went through several years of rehabilitation under various facilities and doctors. His treatment by Dr Filoteo towards the end of his rehab was one of the most helpful in getting him to where he is today. He has lived an independent and fruitful life for several years. He gives much of the credit for his full recovery to Dr Filoteo whom he found to be a true caring and professional caregiver.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1841398187
Dr. Filoteo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filoteo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filoteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Filoteo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filoteo.
