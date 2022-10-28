See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Julia Pierce, OD

Optometry
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Julia Pierce, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Pierce works at Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia
    3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 349-2191
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Julia Pierce, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811425705
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierce works at Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pierce’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

