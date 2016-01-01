Julia Niemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Niemi, PA-C
Overview
Julia Niemi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2409 Murchison Rd # B, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Directions (910) 488-4525
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julia Niemi?
About Julia Niemi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750807186
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Niemi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Niemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Niemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Niemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.