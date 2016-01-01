See All Occupational Therapists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Julia Naumes, OTD

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Julia Naumes, OTD is an Occupational Therapist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Occupational Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Naumes works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383

  • Occupational Therapy
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1346789070
  • Pacific University College
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

