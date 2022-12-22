See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Overview

Julia Melvin, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Julia Melvin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Julia Melvin, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1104087881
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

