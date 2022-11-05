Julia Kasper, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Kasper, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julia Kasper, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA.
Julia Kasper works at
Locations
-
1
Han Stanley Savinese Jr. DO300 Evergreen Dr Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 579-3555
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Julia Kasper’s for years. I will never see another provider for my healthcare needs. She is so caring and personable. She considers all of your concerns and works with you to provide the care you need. She trusts what your saying and relates to you in anyway she can she literally has put my shoes on so many times. She is the best hands down. It’s really hard to find a provider who cares about you as an adult and I am so lucky to have found Julia. We inevitably all have bad days but I have never seen Julia let that affect one of our visits. She listens to me each time and considers and lays out the options of care for me. She is encouraging in other ways too and has built me up time and time again. The only problem I ever have is with the scheduling but that’s not her fault she has even provided a way for me to reach her if that ever is a problem. She cares about her patients. I highly recommend her as a health care provider. She’s amazing! Love her! Thank you
About Julia Kasper, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972875292
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Kasper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
