Julia Kasper, CRNP

Julia Kasper, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julia Kasper, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. 

Julia Kasper works at Internal Medicine Associates of Hazleton, Inc in Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Han Stanley Savinese Jr. DO
    300 Evergreen Dr Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 579-3555
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I have been a patient of Julia Kasper’s for years. I will never see another provider for my healthcare needs. She is so caring and personable. She considers all of your concerns and works with you to provide the care you need. She trusts what your saying and relates to you in anyway she can she literally has put my shoes on so many times. She is the best hands down. It’s really hard to find a provider who cares about you as an adult and I am so lucky to have found Julia. We inevitably all have bad days but I have never seen Julia let that affect one of our visits. She listens to me each time and considers and lays out the options of care for me. She is encouraging in other ways too and has built me up time and time again. The only problem I ever have is with the scheduling but that’s not her fault she has even provided a way for me to reach her if that ever is a problem. She cares about her patients. I highly recommend her as a health care provider. She’s amazing! Love her! Thank you
    ACarilla — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Julia Kasper, CRNP
    About Julia Kasper, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972875292
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Kasper, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Kasper works at Internal Medicine Associates of Hazleton, Inc in Glen Mills, PA. View the full address on Julia Kasper’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Julia Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Kasper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
