Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD
Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Westchester Center for Cognitive Assessment, LLC344 E Main St Ste 202, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 355-8904
Dr Kalmanson is an excellent diagnostician and therapist. Neuropsychological evaluations for both my mother and husband led me to her and I am so thankful. I've been seeing her for individual therapy for 2 years; it has been a blessing and remarkable experience. Caregiver support as well as a general outlet, is so important and Dr Kalmanson provides both. She is a professional, talented doctor and a kind, compassionate human being.
- Neuropsychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- The Neurological Institute of New York, Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kalmanson works at
