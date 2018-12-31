See All Neuropsychologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Kalmanson works at Westchester Center for Cognitive Assessment, LLC in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Center for Cognitive Assessment, LLC
    344 E Main St Ste 202, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 355-8904

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalmanson?

    Dec 31, 2018
    Dr Kalmanson is an excellent diagnostician and therapist. Neuropsychological evaluations for both my mother and husband led me to her and I am so thankful. I've been seeing her for individual therapy for 2 years; it has been a blessing and remarkable experience. Caregiver support as well as a general outlet, is so important and Dr Kalmanson provides both. She is a professional, talented doctor and a kind, compassionate human being.
    Susan — Dec 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalmanson to family and friends

    Dr. Kalmanson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalmanson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD.

    About Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174929228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Neurological Institute of New York, Columbia University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalmanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalmanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalmanson works at Westchester Center for Cognitive Assessment, LLC in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kalmanson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Kalmanson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.