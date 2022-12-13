See All Nurse Practitioners in Clifton Park, NY
Julia Gross, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Julia Gross, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton Park, NY. 

Julia Gross works at Julia Gross Family Health Nurse Practitioner, PLLC in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julia Gross Family Health Nurse Practitioner, PLLC
    950 Route 146 Ste 100, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 952-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Well Baby Care
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I cannot praise her enough, day or night she will be there. She actually listens and just doesn't throw medication at you like most doctors.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Julia Gross, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114271970
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Gross, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Gross works at Julia Gross Family Health Nurse Practitioner, PLLC in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Julia Gross’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Julia Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

