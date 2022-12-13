Julia Gross, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Gross, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julia Gross, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton Park, NY.
Locations
Julia Gross Family Health Nurse Practitioner, PLLC950 Route 146 Ste 100, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 952-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot praise her enough, day or night she will be there. She actually listens and just doesn't throw medication at you like most doctors.
About Julia Gross, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114271970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA
