See All Pediatricians in Capitola, CA
Julia Greenwood, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Julia Greenwood, NP

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julia Greenwood, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Julia Greenwood works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Child and Adolescent Development
Physical Disability
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Child and Adolescent Development
Physical Disability
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Julia Greenwood?

Photo: Julia Greenwood, NP
How would you rate your experience with Julia Greenwood, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Julia Greenwood to family and friends

Julia Greenwood's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Julia Greenwood

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julia Greenwood, NP.

About Julia Greenwood, NP

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1801334230
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Julia Greenwood, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julia Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julia Greenwood works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA. View the full address on Julia Greenwood’s profile.

Julia Greenwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Greenwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.