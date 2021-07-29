Julia Greene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Greene, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julia Greene, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Julia Greene works at
Locations
Apt Foundation1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 321, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 781-4624
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have a multitude of symptoms ranging from mild to severe and have required basically continuous treatment of various kinds over the past year or so. She gives me the time to tell her everything I think she needs to know to treat me effectively, listens well and considers my suggestions on possible diagnosis's where other nurses have brushed off or disregarded my complaints. I've gotten more referrals, medicine and treatment that works, here from her than I've probably gotten over the last decade and a half going from clinic to clinic, doctor to doctor.
About Julia Greene, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Julia Greene accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Julia Greene works at
