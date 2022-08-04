Julia Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julia Doyle, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julia Doyle, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Julia Doyle works at
Locations
North212 E Central Ave Ste 440, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 252-9602Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely wonderful. I've been her patient for 5 years, schedules lots of time for my visits so I can ask lots of questions. She is genuinely caring and highly competent. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Julia Doyle, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891767190
Julia Doyle accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Doyle works at
12 patients have reviewed Julia Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Doyle.
