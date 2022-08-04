See All Nurse Practitioners in Spokane, WA
Julia Doyle, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Julia Doyle, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julia Doyle, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Julia Doyle works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North
    212 E Central Ave Ste 440, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 252-9602
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julia Doyle?

    Aug 04, 2022
    absolutely wonderful. I've been her patient for 5 years, schedules lots of time for my visits so I can ask lots of questions. She is genuinely caring and highly competent. I would recommend her to everyone.
    Terrie Roberts — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julia Doyle, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Julia Doyle, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julia Doyle to family and friends

    Julia Doyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julia Doyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julia Doyle, ARNP.

    About Julia Doyle, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891767190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Doyle works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Julia Doyle’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Julia Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julia Doyle, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.