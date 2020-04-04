Dr. Julia Cyr, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cyr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Cyr, DNP
Overview
Dr. Julia Cyr, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cyr?
Julia is very easy to talk to and makes you feel "seen". She gives you well researched information and expert opinions. She is very responsive if you have questions outside of your appointment. I'm happy to say that I truly trust her as my healthcare provider.
About Dr. Julia Cyr, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710486352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cyr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cyr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cyr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cyr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cyr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.