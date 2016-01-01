See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cape Coral, FL
Julia Corbin, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julia Corbin, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Julia Corbin works at I-BOS Counseling Center, LLC, Cape Coral, FL in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    I-BOS Counseling Center, LLC, Cape Coral, FL
    923 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 896-4507

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Childhood Depression
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Childhood Depression

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Julia Corbin, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669612479
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Corbin, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Corbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julia Corbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Corbin works at I-BOS Counseling Center, LLC, Cape Coral, FL in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Julia Corbin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Julia Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Corbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Corbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Corbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

