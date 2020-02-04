Overview

Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute



Dr. Connelly works at Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.