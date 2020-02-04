Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute
Dr. Connelly works at
Locations
Univ. of Utah Behavioral Health Self Pay Clinic650 S Komas Dr Ste 206, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connelly?
for the first time in my 42 years, I was heard. Julia heard me.
About Dr. Julia Connelly, PHD
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1396915609
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Connelly speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connelly.
