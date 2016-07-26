See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Julia Brown, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Julia Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Julia Brown works at Agape Primary and Urgent Care in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Agape Primary and Urgent Care, Internal Medicine
    1410 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 448-2228
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2016
    Never a question of what she's doing. Always very attentive, even if she's not the one doing what is required. I have never seen her unpleasant or in any negative mood. Her entire staff are as helpful and as knowledgeable, as pleasant and as helpful as Julia Brown is. Thank you for being so incredible! Todd
    Todd in Myrtle Beach — Jul 26, 2016
    About Julia Brown, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134479108
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julia Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Brown works at Agape Primary and Urgent Care in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Julia Brown’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Julia Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

