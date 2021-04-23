See All Counselors in North Canton, OH
Julia Appleby, MED is a Counselor in North Canton, OH. 

Julia Appleby works at Vista Psychological and Counseling Centre, LLC in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vista Psychological & Counseling Centre LLC
    1201 S Main St Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 244-8782

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 23, 2021
    I went to Julia initially as couples therapy and went a few times after that ended. Didn't really feel I needed therapy but enjoyed the sessions. Was kinda like talking to an old friend at the bar. Definitely recommend her to anyone just wanting to talk it out.
    Steve — Apr 23, 2021
    About Julia Appleby, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699835280
