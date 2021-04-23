Julia Appleby, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Appleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Appleby, MED
Offers telehealth
Julia Appleby, MED is a Counselor in North Canton, OH.
Vista Psychological & Counseling Centre LLC1201 S Main St Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 244-8782
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Julia initially as couples therapy and went a few times after that ended. Didn't really feel I needed therapy but enjoyed the sessions. Was kinda like talking to an old friend at the bar. Definitely recommend her to anyone just wanting to talk it out.
- Counseling
- English
22 patients have reviewed Julia Appleby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Appleby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Appleby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Appleby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.