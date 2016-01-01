Dr. Ahrens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Ahrens, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Ahrens, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Olathe, KS.
Johnson Co Residential Care Facility1125 W Spruce St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 782-2100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Julia Ahrens, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649293168
Dr. Ahrens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahrens. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahrens.
