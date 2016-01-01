Julia Ackerman, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julia Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julia Ackerman, LCSW
Overview
Julia Ackerman, LCSW is a Social Worker in Northborough, MA.
Julia Ackerman works at
Locations
-
1
Cynthia M. Poulos M.D., LLC17 South St # 19, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (508) 203-7312
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julia Ackerman?
About Julia Ackerman, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1629283890
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Ackerman works at
Julia Ackerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.