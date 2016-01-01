Jules Confino, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jules Confino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jules Confino, LMFT
Jules Confino, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA.
Jclmft3649 W Beechwood Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 435-6861
Jclmft1920 W Princeton Ave Ste 21, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 435-6861
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154403897
Jules Confino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jules Confino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jules Confino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jules Confino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jules Confino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jules Confino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jules Confino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.