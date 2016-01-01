See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Jules Confino, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. 

Jules Confino works at Jclmft in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jclmft
    3649 W Beechwood Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-6861
  2. 2
    Jclmft
    1920 W Princeton Ave Ste 21, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-6861

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellPoint

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jules Confino, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154403897
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jules Confino, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jules Confino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jules Confino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jules Confino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jules Confino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jules Confino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jules Confino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jules Confino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

