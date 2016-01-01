See All Transplant Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Juleidy Turnipseed, PA-C

Transplant Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Juleidy Turnipseed, PA-C is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Juleidy Turnipseed works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 640, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1224
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Juleidy Turnipseed, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1194062208
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juleidy Turnipseed, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juleidy Turnipseed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juleidy Turnipseed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juleidy Turnipseed works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Juleidy Turnipseed’s profile.

    Juleidy Turnipseed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juleidy Turnipseed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juleidy Turnipseed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juleidy Turnipseed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

