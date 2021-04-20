Julee Miller, AP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julee Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julee Miller, AP
Overview
Julee Miller, AP is an Acupuncturist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from American College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine.
Julee Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Health Pointe Jacksonville LLC3840 Belfort Rd Ste 305, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 448-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julee Miller?
Acupuncture has been KEY in the treatment of my son’s anxiety. I’m not a fan of giving my children medication and will always search for alternative treatments. My son’s anxiety surfaced in 2015 right after Hurricane Matthew came through St Johns. At first, we tried therapy, but it didn’t seem to be helping. That’s when I found Dr. Julee Miller and Health Pointe Jacksonville. At his first treatment he was nervous and only did a couple acupuncture needles paired with the infrared light therapy. With each treatment he added more needles and he would be so relaxed that he’d fall asleep. After his 3rd treatment, while walking to the car, he said: “mommy, I feel great!”. That made me so happy to hear because as a fellow anxiety sufferer I knew this was huge for him. He could barely get through a day at school without a breakdown. That makes it tough on a 4th grader since the other kids don’t understand what he’s going through. His concentration is better, his anxiety has gone away, and he h
About Julee Miller, AP
- Acupuncture
- English
- 1780823690
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Julee Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julee Miller accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julee Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julee Miller works at
9 patients have reviewed Julee Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julee Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julee Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julee Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.