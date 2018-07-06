Dr. Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Washington, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judy Washington, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ.
Dr. Washington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Herbert S. Lustig, M.D.975 Route 73 N Ste A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-9000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?
Dr Washington is such a wonderful dr. She has the biggest heart. She really listens and does her very best to help you. Words cannot express how thankful I’m with her. She gave me a wonderful advice and thanks to her, things are much better . I love her and would recommend her without any hesitation. Best Dr you can tell she loves helping people money is not everything for her. !!
About Dr. Judy Washington, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346445848
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.