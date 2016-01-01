Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Sullivan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judy Sullivan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC.
Locations
- 1 1528 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 252-9444
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judy Sullivan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154530749
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
