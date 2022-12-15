See All Counselors in Anaheim, CA
Judy Speak, RN

Counseling
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Judy Speak, RN is a Counselor in Anaheim, CA. 

Judy Speak works at Health Group Psychological Services Inc in Anaheim, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Group Psychological Services Inc
    500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 202, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 301-8880
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I have been seeing Judy since 2009 off and on as needed. I'm a believer in mental wellness, and for me, Judy is top notch. Her work is nothing but stellar in giving you the help you need in an array of types of therapy. I consider myself very fortunate to have met her, as she is an intrical part of my growth and continued journey of self awareness and keeping my "tools" sharpened to maintain good mental health. If I can be vulnerable in this review, and I'm choosing to be...She knows all of me, and has supported many times for me, my value, worth and shown me tools that allow me to make good choices. She is one of my major support warriors that have shown me how to "THRIVE" in my life. I am grateful to know her. Oh, and I can say very heartfelt...."I love her!"
    Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Judy Speak, RN
    About Judy Speak, RN

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568479178
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

