Judy Speak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Judy Speak, RN
Offers telehealth
Judy Speak, RN is a Counselor in Anaheim, CA.
Judy Speak works at
Locations
Health Group Psychological Services Inc500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 202, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 301-8880
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Judy since 2009 off and on as needed. I'm a believer in mental wellness, and for me, Judy is top notch. Her work is nothing but stellar in giving you the help you need in an array of types of therapy. I consider myself very fortunate to have met her, as she is an intrical part of my growth and continued journey of self awareness and keeping my "tools" sharpened to maintain good mental health. If I can be vulnerable in this review, and I'm choosing to be...She knows all of me, and has supported many times for me, my value, worth and shown me tools that allow me to make good choices. She is one of my major support warriors that have shown me how to "THRIVE" in my life. I am grateful to know her. Oh, and I can say very heartfelt...."I love her!"
About Judy Speak, RN
- Counseling
- English
- 1568479178
Judy Speak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judy Speak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Judy Speak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Speak.
