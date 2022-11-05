Overview

Dr. Judy Roy, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.



Dr. Roy works at East Town Chiropractic in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.