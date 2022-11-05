Dr. Judy Roy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Roy, DC
Dr. Judy Roy, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.
East Town Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center4800 Millertown Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 522-6300
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Dr. Judy….best around. She listens and then makes you feel better!
- Chiropractic
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Life University
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.