Judy Mbure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judy Mbure
Overview
Judy Mbure is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Judy Mbure works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Families and Children4500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103 Directions (216) 432-7200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judy Mbure?
About Judy Mbure
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205315413
Frequently Asked Questions
Judy Mbure works at
Judy Mbure has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Mbure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Mbure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Mbure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.