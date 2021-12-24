Judy Justus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Judy Justus, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judy Justus, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Judy Justus works at
Locations
Los Angeles Pulmonary Associates Inc1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 250-3344
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
“Thank you so much for providing such wonderful service! The doctor and her staff were very friendly and provided me with an exceptional experience.
About Judy Justus, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710431853
Frequently Asked Questions
Judy Justus accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judy Justus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Judy Justus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Justus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Justus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Justus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.