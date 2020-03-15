See All Chiropractors in Springfield, OH
Dr. Judy Jones, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Judy Jones, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, OH. 

Dr. Jones works at Alternative Healing Arts LLC in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Healing Arts LLC
    2181 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 390-9080
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 15, 2020
    I'm always suggesting Dr. Jones to friends/family! I've been using Dr. Jones for over 8 years when I struggled to find answers through conventional medicine. She has been instrumental in helping me address and correct any health issues I've faced. I fully appreciate and truly value the holistic/alternative approach and have witnessed the lasting, life-changing effects her approach has had in helping me reach a healthy, balanced life. She is a life-long learner very dedicated to her patients showing a genuine concern in helping them to feel better. I suggest her to everyone I know that is struggling with a health issue and not seeing the results from conventional medicine that they'd like. My family and I fully trust her with our health concerns and know that she will always be committed to her patients and have their best interest at heart.
    Julie — Mar 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Judy Jones, DC
    About Dr. Judy Jones, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184665176
