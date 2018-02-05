See All Counselors in Chattanooga, TN
Judy Herman, LPC

Relationship Counseling
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Judy Herman, LPC is a Relationship Counselor in Chattanooga, TN. 

Judy Herman works at JudyCounselor in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Judy's Professional Services
    400 Garden Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 551-9916

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Judy Herman, LPC

Specialties
  • Relationship Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720284714
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Richmont Graduate University
Undergraduate School
  • Bryan College
Frequently Asked Questions

Judy Herman, LPC is accepting new patients.

Judy Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Judy Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Judy Herman works at JudyCounselor in Chattanooga, TN.

9 patients have reviewed Judy Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

