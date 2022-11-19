Judy Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judy Chan, NP
Overview
Judy Chan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA.
Judy Chan works at
Locations
Melody Health1421 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 633-6373
Ratings & Reviews
NP Judy is wonderful! Very professional, personable, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
About Judy Chan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093826620
Frequently Asked Questions
Judy Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Judy Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judy Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judy Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.