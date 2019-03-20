Judy Carrico, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judy Carrico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judy Carrico, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judy Carrico, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Judy Carrico works at
Locations
Carrico Congleton Family Practice2811 New Hartford Rd Ste B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 215-0234
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Judy is a caring, knowledgeable professional. She goes out of her way to give excellent care!
About Judy Carrico, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Judy Carrico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Judy Carrico accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judy Carrico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Judy Carrico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy Carrico.
