Judith Villa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Villa, MFT
Overview
Judith Villa, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Locations
- 1 924 Anacapa St Ste 2Y, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 682-9885
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Judith Villa, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1285629873
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Villa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Judith Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
