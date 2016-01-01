Dr. Tindall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Tindall, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Tindall, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Charles, MO.
Dr. Tindall works at
Locations
Psychological Network Inc.58 Portwest Ct, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 916-5800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judith Tindall, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326017781
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tindall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tindall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tindall works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tindall, there are benefits to both methods.