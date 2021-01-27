Dr. Spirer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Spirer, OD
Overview
Dr. Judith Spirer, OD is an Optometrist in Olney, MD.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
1
Myeyedr18111 TOWN CENTER DR, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-1600
2
Myeyedr.4917 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 718-2424
3
MyEyeDr14929 Shady Grove Rd Unit K, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-1050
4
MyEyeDr13505 Connecticut Ave, Aspen Hill, MD 20906 Directions (301) 438-0555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spirer?
Dr Spirer was personable and caring. She took the time to answer all my questions and was very knowledgeable. I look forward to my exam with her next year, definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Judith Spirer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164549515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.