Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD
Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Indian Harbour Beach, FL.
Center for Relationships and Trauma Resolution2060 Highway A1A Ste 307, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937 Directions (321) 749-6440
Just finished my course of treatment with Dr. Siegler and I have never felt better. The IFS methodology she used sounded a bit strange to me at the beginning but it worked quickly and effectively. Dr. Siegler office demeanor and caring attitude helps expedite the process. Highly recommend IFS and Dr. Siegler.
About Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
Dr. Siegler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegler.
