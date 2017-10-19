See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. 

Dr. Siegler works at Center for Relationships and Trauma Resolution in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Relationships and Trauma Resolution
    Center for Relationships and Trauma Resolution
2060 Highway A1A Ste 307, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 749-6440

Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2017
    Just finished my course of treatment with Dr. Siegler and I have never felt better. The IFS methodology she used sounded a bit strange to me at the beginning but it worked quickly and effectively. Dr. Siegler office demeanor and caring attitude helps expedite the process. Highly recommend IFS and Dr. Siegler.
    Melbourne Beach, FL — Oct 19, 2017
    About Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1407071210
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Siegler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegler works at Center for Relationships and Trauma Resolution in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Siegler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

