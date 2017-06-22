Dr. Judith Rogers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Rogers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judith Rogers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Montgomery, AL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1728 Mulberry St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 263-4844
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, professional and knowledgeable about the issues she is talking about.
About Dr. Judith Rogers, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205907839
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
