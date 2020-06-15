Dr. Pohl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Pohl, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Pohl, PHD is a Psychologist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Pohl works at
Southmountain Children & Family Services166 E Chestnut St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 713-4333
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I thank God for Dr. Pohl. She was my therapist many years ago. Thanks to her, I gave California a try. It’s been the best decision of my life. Without her, I would not have had the courage to make a move. I’d still be stuck and getting no where. I’m grateful.
Dr. Pohl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.