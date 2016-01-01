See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Overview

Judith Olepere, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Judith Olepere works at PSYMED SOLUTIONS in Plano, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primed Solutions
    7170 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 232-7474
  2. 2
    AJ Psychiatry PLLC
    1920 N Coit Rd Ste 219, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 744-5438
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Judith Olepere, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497213094
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Olepere, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Olepere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Olepere has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Olepere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Judith Olepere. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Olepere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Olepere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Olepere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

