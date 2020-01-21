See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Judith Nelson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Judith Nelson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Judith Nelson works at Jacksonville Hearing and Bal Institute in Jacksonville, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Hearing & Balance Institute
    10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jan 21, 2020
    Most caring medical professional I've ever met with
    — Jan 21, 2020
    About Judith Nelson, PA

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1760405567
    Education & Certifications

    Stetson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Judith Nelson works at Jacksonville Hearing and Bal Institute in Jacksonville, FL.

    2 patients have reviewed Judith Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

