Judith Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Leary, APN
Overview
Judith Leary, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ.
Locations
Cooper Surgical Asscociates3 Cooper Plz Rm 411, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 963-3577
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Leary. She is a very nice person and a good doctor.
About Judith Leary, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Leary accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Judith Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.