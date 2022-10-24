Judith Kutzleb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Kutzleb, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judith Kutzleb, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 30 Prospect Avenue Hackensack Ctr, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judith Kutzleb?
Best doctor doesn't waste time on being second guessed. Caring, smart extremely intelligent been seeing her for years . I have serious medical problems and she's never let me down.
About Judith Kutzleb, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437112042
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Kutzleb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Kutzleb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Judith Kutzleb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Kutzleb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Kutzleb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Kutzleb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.