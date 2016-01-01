Judith Kurtis, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Kurtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Kurtis, LCSW
Overview
Judith Kurtis, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Judith Kurtis works at
Locations
Grow Therapy1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 755-9390Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Judith Kurtis, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1164990701
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Kurtis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Kurtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judith Kurtis works at
Judith Kurtis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Kurtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Kurtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Kurtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.