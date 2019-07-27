Judith Kern, APNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Kern, APNC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judith Kern, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ.
Judith Kern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sam Khorrami Ph.d. PC328 Commons Way Bldg C, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-7111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judith Kern?
Great experience ! Judy is personable, takes the time to answer all questions fully, so easy to communicate with. Very happy with Judy.
About Judith Kern, APNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194870816
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Kern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judith Kern works at
4 patients have reviewed Judith Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.