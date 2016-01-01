Dr. Judith Jensen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Jensen, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Judith Jensen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Locations
Brea Mental Health/Wellness Ctr285 Imperial Hwy Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 578-9330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judith Jensen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679562508
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
