Dr. Judith Horvath, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Horvath, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Horvath works at Coastal Home Health Services Inc. in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Home Health Services Inc.
    900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste D130, Stuart, FL 34994 (863) 658-0151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr Horvath is the best! Compassionate and caring, helped me a great deal with my problems.
    About Dr. Judith Horvath, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    1861421091
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Horvath, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horvath works at Coastal Home Health Services Inc. in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Horvath’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

