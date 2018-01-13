See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
Judith Heredia, CRNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Judith Heredia works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Geriatrics
    33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 13, 2018
it is such a pleasure to have Judith as a medical provider, she is clear, concise, extremely professional and has over 20 years of experience!
tim in Philadelphia — Jan 13, 2018
About Judith Heredia, CRNP

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942581707
Frequently Asked Questions

Judith Heredia, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Heredia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Judith Heredia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Judith Heredia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Judith Heredia works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Judith Heredia’s profile.

77 patients have reviewed Judith Heredia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Heredia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Heredia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Heredia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

