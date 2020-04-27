See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Judith Hahn, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Judith Hahn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1130 E Missouri Ave Ste 830, Phoenix, AZ 85014 (602) 710-1113
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2020
    She's honest and truthful-and when you with she make you feel like a genuine human-and not broken-ans you do not have to hide you emotions
    Helena — Apr 27, 2020
    About Judith Hahn, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700974581
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Marycrest College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Hahn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Judith Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

